Deputies search for family of young child found in Sycamore Township

Hamilton County deputies are searching for the parents or legal guardians of this young child, who was found in Sycamore Township.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are searching for the parents or legal guardians of a child who was found walking alone in northern Sycamore Township close to Sharonville.

Deputies say the child is about three or four years old.

It is unclear as to what street she was walking on in northern Sycamore Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.

