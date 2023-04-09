Dry and sunny Easter Sunny

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for Lewis and Mason County in Kentucky, and Clinton, Highland, Brown and Adams Counties in Ohio until 10am. Even with temperatures slightly above freezing we could see some frost. Once the sun rises, temperatures will climb quickly and rise to 64 this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry.

Next week looks quite pleasant with much of the same weather and warming conditions. Highs will be in the 70s much of the week. The normal high is 63 so it will be well above normal as we get close to 80 a couple of days. We will see clouds begin to increase Friday and Saturday with the chance for a few stray showers those days too. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

