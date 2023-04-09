Contests
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs 1-year deal with Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is headed back to the AFC North but this time as a member of divisional rival the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Beckham Jr., and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Beckham Jr.’s, last game was on February 13, 2022, in Super Bowl LVI, when he tore his ACL.

Beckham sat out the 2022-2023 NFL season.

He last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where he had 27 catches for 305 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 8 games, after being traded by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL season.

