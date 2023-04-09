Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs 1-year deal with Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is headed back to the AFC North but this time as a member of divisional rival the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Beckham Jr., and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Term update: Odell Beckham Jr. and the Ravens reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/FyZRTsO9LT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2023

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

Beckham Jr.’s, last game was on February 13, 2022, in Super Bowl LVI, when he tore his ACL.

Beckham sat out the 2022-2023 NFL season.

He last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where he had 27 catches for 305 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 8 games, after being traded by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.