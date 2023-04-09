“Justice for Katelyn” celebration held in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Loved ones and supporters came together in Fairfield Saturday to celebrate justice being found for Katelyn Markham.

The celebration was the first public gathering since John Carter - Katelyn’s fiance at the time of her disappearance more than a decade ago - was arrested and charged with her murder.

Her father, Dave Markham spoke about the community’s outpour of support for his daughter.

“This a much better feeling emotionally than the other times, but it’s always been wonderful, the support that Katelyn has gotten, the support that I’ve gotten,” Dave said.

The relief in his voice was echoed by others who attended in support of Katelyn.

“It’s all about being able to move forward and putting some parts of this behind you, and some of it you never can - but it’s for Dave and other family members to be able to at least sleep at night knowing that the person who did this is going to pay the price for it,” said a Denise Evans, a friend of the Markham family.

Butterflies served as an ever-present theme throughout the celebration, as Dave says butterflies brought him peace during some of his darkest days.

“When she first went missing, I’d have bad days and butterflies would fly around and talk to her,” Dave said. “I think she was there in spirit in butterflies.”

All the while, Dave says he believes Katelyn is watching from above, as he says she is now able to see her loved ones smile after years of hurt.

In a message he shared for his daughter, he said, “I love you, baby,” and said that she knows because she’s been with him all along.

