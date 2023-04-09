Contests
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, IN (WXIX) -A sprint car racer is dead after a crash occurred in Lawrenceburg Saturday night, according to the Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The speedway states that Justin Owen, 26, was competing in the USAC AMSOIL sprint car international championship Saturday night when his vehicle crashed, causing it to flip multiple times.

Officials canceled the event after the deadly incident, Lawrenceburg Speedway stated.

Owen, a Harrison, Ohio native, was the reigning track champion at the Lawrenceburg Speedway and had been for more than a decade.

