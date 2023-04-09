Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (WXIX) -A sprint car racer is dead after a crash occurred in Lawrenceburg Saturday night, according to the Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The speedway states that Justin Owen, 26, was competing in the USAC AMSOIL sprint car international championship Saturday night when his vehicle crashed, causing it to flip multiple times.

Officials canceled the event after the deadly incident, Lawrenceburg Speedway stated.

Owen, a Harrison, Ohio native, was the reigning track champion at the Lawrenceburg Speedway and had been for more than a decade.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.