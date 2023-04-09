Ronald Reagan Highway shut down in both directions near Ridge Avenue due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ronald Reagan Highway on State Route 126 is shut down near Ridge Avenue in both directions due to a crash, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

The dispatcher says a single vehicle crashed into a barrier, and medics were called to the scene.

It is unclear how many people were injured and the extent of the injuries.

Police are still investigating.

