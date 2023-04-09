UPDATE: Deputies found family of young child found in Sycamore Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -UPDATE: Hamilton County deputies confirmed they found the child’s parents.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Hamilton County deputies are searching for the parents or legal guardians of a child who was found walking alone in northern Sycamore Township close to Sharonville.

Deputies say the child is about three or four years old.

It is unclear as to what street she was walking on in northern Sycamore Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.