1 killed in Colerain Township shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to Colerain Police spokesman Jim Love.

Police say they responded to a situation at 3:45 p.m. at Pippin and Compton roads and then moved to the intersection of Pippin and Galbraith roads where officials from several different police departments were on the scene investigating.

The two locations are connected, Love said.

Police have not identified the victim yet.

No arrests were announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

