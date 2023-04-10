Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1 killed in Colerain Township shooting

One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to Colerain Police spokesman Jim Love.(WXIX)
By Morgan Parrish and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to Colerain Police spokesman Jim Love.

Police say they responded to a situation at 3:45 p.m. at Pippin and Compton roads and then moved to the intersection of Pippin and Galbraith roads where officials from several different police departments were on the scene investigating.

The two locations are connected, Love said.

Police have not identified the victim yet.

No arrests were announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

Average gas prices in Cincinnati rose 27 cents per gallon in the last week and stand at $3.71...
Gas prices surge nearly 30 cents in past week: GasBuddy
St. Clair Township Fire Station 201 was struck by a vehicle and damaged over the weekend,...
Butler County firehouse struck, damaged by vehicle
Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney
Tri-State officer shot in the line of duty retires this week
First Alert Video Forecast Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update