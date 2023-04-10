Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval
8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore
How to do a fashion swap
Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe