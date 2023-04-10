19-year-old dead in Hamilton County drowning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old Cleves man apparently drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Meade was pronounced dead Sunday at Mercy West Hospital in Green Township, a coroner’s report shows.

Reached for comment Monday morning, sheriff’s officials released more details in a news release:

Deputies were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Beacon Woods Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Someone at that residence reported trimming the front lawn while Meade was in the backyard.

The person went around the rear of the home after 10 minutes to check on Meade but found him face down in the hot tub, the release states.

Meade was rushed to the hospital but died over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

“No criminal activity or foul play is suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The final cause of death will be determined by the coroner. That is all we have to release at this time.”

