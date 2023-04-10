Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

19-year-old dead in Hamilton County drowning

A 19-year-old Cleves man drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s...
A 19-year-old Cleves man drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Envato)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old Cleves man apparently drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Meade was pronounced dead Sunday at Mercy West Hospital in Green Township, a coroner’s report shows.

Reached for comment Monday morning, sheriff’s officials released more details in a news release:

Deputies were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Beacon Woods Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Someone at that residence reported trimming the front lawn while Meade was in the backyard.

The person went around the rear of the home after 10 minutes to check on Meade but found him face down in the hot tub, the release states.

Meade was rushed to the hospital but died over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

“No criminal activity or foul play is suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The final cause of death will be determined by the coroner. That is all we have to release at this time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

Stephon Barnes (left) and Sparkle Jones (right)
2 arrested after leaving gun where young children can get it: court docs
Cincinnati Parks is working on a plan that will hopefully keep Smale Riverfront Park from...
Plan in place to keep Smale Riverfront Park from sliding into Ohio River
When Smale Riverfront Park was finished in 2015, the area west of the suspension bridge was not...
Plan in place to keep Smale Riverfront Park from sliding Ohio River
A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township...
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run