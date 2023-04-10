19-year-old man dead in Hamilton County drowning
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old Cleves man drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Joshua Meade was pronounced dead Sunday at Mercy West Hospital in Green Township, a coroner’s report shows.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests Monday for more information.
