2 arrested after leaving gun where young children can get it: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood couple is under arrest after Cincinnati police say they kept a pistol in their home where two young children in their care were able to gain access to it.

Stephon Barnes, 37, and Sparkle Jones, 43, both face two counts each of child endangering.

Police searched their home on Saturday and recovered a Ruger EC9S pistol from the living room “in a location readily accessible to” the children, ages 12 and 3, court records show.

Police wrote in their criminal complaints that both negligently stored or left a firearm “in a manner or location in their residence” where they knew or reasonably should have known the children, were capable of gaining access to it.

Court records do not say how the couple had access to the children.

