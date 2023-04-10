Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 arrested after leaving gun where young children can get it: court docs

Stephon Barnes (left) and Sparkle Jones (right)
Stephon Barnes (left) and Sparkle Jones (right)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood couple is under arrest after Cincinnati police say they kept a pistol in their home where two young children in their care were able to gain access to it.

Stephon Barnes, 37, and Sparkle Jones, 43, both face two counts each of child endangering.

Police searched their home on Saturday and recovered a Ruger EC9S pistol from the living room “in a location readily accessible to” the children, ages 12 and 3, court records show.

Police wrote in their criminal complaints that both negligently stored or left a firearm “in a manner or location in their residence” where they knew or reasonably should have known the children, were capable of gaining access to it.

Court records do not say how the couple had access to the children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

A 19-year-old Cleves man drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s...
19-year-old dead in Hamilton County drowning
Cincinnati Parks is working on a plan that will hopefully keep Smale Riverfront Park from...
Plan in place to keep Smale Riverfront Park from sliding into Ohio River
When Smale Riverfront Park was finished in 2015, the area west of the suspension bridge was not...
Plan in place to keep Smale Riverfront Park from sliding Ohio River
A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township...
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run