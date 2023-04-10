Boston Marathon winner turned author visits Cincinnati during book tour

Contests
Boston Marathon champion and author Des Linden stops in Cincinnati on her book tour.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the build-up to the Boston Marathon continues, one of the former champions stopped in Cincinnati to discuss her new memoir.

Monday marks one week until the 127th Boston Marathon. That’s when 30,000 runners will race through the streets of Boston and the surrounding towns.

Des Linden won the Boston Marathon in 2018. She’s also an Olympic marathon runner, cohost of a podcast, and self-described coffee and bourbon aficionado.

Last week, she released a book, Choosing to Run, detailing the build-up to that win and a memoir about her life.

Fleet Feet Cincinnati hosted a meet-and-greet book tour at the 20th Century Theatre in Oakley.

Choosing to Run details Linden’s life as a professional runner and winning the Boston Marathon in 2018, becoming the first American woman to win the race in 33 years.

Linden says running has been more than just exercise for her.

“I love the challenge,” answers Linden, “I think running has been so many different things to me. I go into it in the book. Kind of the evolution I have, and the moments where I think about why I’m doing this. And that was a really big challenge in the pandemic because, without races on the horizon as a professional runner, I don’t really have a job right now.”

Linden continued to run during the pandemic, even hosting Destober, which challenged people to run the number of miles as the day on the calendar in October.

She went on to capture the American women’s record in the 50k distance in 2021.

Whether you’re a runner or not, Linden says some of the lessons in the book can apply to anyone.

“Beyond running, [there are] so many of the lessons in the pursuit of a dream and the challenges in a career and growth and things like that,” says Linden, “All of those lessons I learned along the way, I think are applicable to so many things in life.”

In 2018, the year Linden broke the tape at that historic finish line in Boston, the weather was arguably the worst possible for the 26.2-mile road race.

Temperatures were in the 30s with a headwind and driving rain that seemed to be coming down in sheets.

Linden persevered, knocking off the other professional athletes one by one.

In her book, she speaks with great respect about many of her competitors.

“We are competitors, and on the road, in between the curbs you just want to rip each other’s faces off,” jokes Linden, “And that’s just what it is. But afterward, when you cross the line, there is so much respect for how much work goes into it. How you have to keep your head in the game.”

Joseph Beth Booksellers teamed up with Fleet Feet to host the event, and everyone that attended got a signed copy of the book and an opportunity to take a picture with Linden.

Linden, along with FOX19 NOW’s Ashley Smith and about 125 runners from the Tri-State, will toe the line in Hopkinton Monday for the 127th Boston Marathon.

