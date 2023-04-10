Contests
Butler County firehouse struck, damaged by vehicle

St. Clair Township Fire Station 201 was struck by a vehicle and damaged over the weekend, according to the agency's Facebook page.(St. Clair Township Fire Department Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County firehouse was struck by a vehicle and damaged over the weekend, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

It happened Sunday at the St. Clair Township Fire Department’s Station 201, a Facebook post states.

The department’s new fire truck also was damaged.

“We are thankful there were no injuries and the damage to our new engine Rescue 201 appears to be minimal and cosmetic only,” the Facebook post states.

