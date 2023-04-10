Butler County firehouse struck, damaged by vehicle

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County firehouse was struck by a vehicle and damaged over the weekend, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

It happened Sunday at the St. Clair Township Fire Department’s Station 201, a Facebook post states.

The department’s new fire truck also was damaged.

“We are thankful there were no injuries and the damage to our new engine Rescue 201 appears to be minimal and cosmetic only,” the Facebook post states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.