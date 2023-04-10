Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Cavaliers playoff run starts April 15 vs. New York Knicks

Cleveland forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks against New Orleans' Trey Murphy III, left, during the...
Cleveland forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks against New Orleans' Trey Murphy III, left, during the Cavaliers' 118-107 victory Friday night (Feb. 10) at the Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a four year hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers first NBA Playoff series since 2018 tips off on Saturday April 15, 2023.

The eastern conference’s fourth seed will take on the fifth seeded New York Knicks in a best of seven series. Tip off of game one at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The dates and times for the rest of the series will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Police are actively investigating after a shooting in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 person confirmed dead following Colerain Township shooting
Police were at the scene of a crash on the Ronald Reagan Highway near Ridge Avenue.
Police investigate crash on Ronald Reagan Highway near Ridge Avenue

Latest News

Fiance of AAA worker killed in Anderson Township crash speaks out.
Fiance of AAA worker killed in Anderson Township crash speaks out
David Schachere was arrested in March for first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age...
Villa Hills man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs 1-year deal with Baltimore Ravens
Police are actively investigating after a shooting in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 person confirmed dead following Colerain Township shooting