Cincinnati Animal CARE resumes adoptions at temporary shelter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is ready to start adopting animals out of its temporary shelter after adoptions and intakes were paused at their main location when four dogs died from canine distemper virus.

As Hamilton County’s only intake shelter, Cincinnati Animal CARE is still bringing in dogs and needed somewhere for them to go.

The temporary shelter is located at 4210 Dane Avenue on the city’s northside.

If you are interested in adopting, stop by the temporary shelter between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you are interested in getting a dog into a foster home for the time being, you can apply here.

There are also adoptable dogs in foster homes. Email foster@cincycare.org for more information.

The Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue in the Lowes shopping center in Pleasant Ridge is also back open with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Animal Care is temporarily restricting dogs from entering or leaving the shelter while they work on protecting dogs from CDV and work on daily deep cleaning of the shelter.

