Cincinnati Animal CARE resumes adoptions at temporary shelter

One of the many dogs up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal CARE's temporary shelter.
One of the many dogs up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal CARE's temporary shelter.(Provided by Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is ready to start adopting animals out of its temporary shelter after adoptions and intakes were paused at their main location when four dogs died from canine distemper virus.

As Hamilton County’s only intake shelter, Cincinnati Animal CARE is still bringing in dogs and needed somewhere for them to go.

The temporary shelter is located at 4210 Dane Avenue on the city’s northside.

If you are interested in adopting, stop by the temporary shelter between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you are interested in getting a dog into a foster home for the time being, you can apply here.

There are also adoptable dogs in foster homes. Email foster@cincycare.org for more information.

4 dogs at Cincinnati Animal CARE die from canine distemper virus

The Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue in the Lowes shopping center in Pleasant Ridge is also back open with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Animal Care is temporarily restricting dogs from entering or leaving the shelter while they work on protecting dogs from CDV and work on daily deep cleaning of the shelter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

