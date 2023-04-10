Cincinnati potholes driving you crazy? Here’s what you can do about it

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s springtime pothole repair blitz is ongoing, and city leaders are chipping in.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and members of Cincinnati City Council on Monday joined crews from the Department of Public Services in the repair work in East Price Hill.

More than 5,000 potholes have been filled as of Monday afternoon.

Potholes are caused by alternating freezes, thaws and heavy rain during the winter and spring months.

Residents can report potholes to 311.Cincy.com or by the 311Cincy app. [Apple/Google]

The pothole blitz is on! Crews have already filled over 5,000 potholes but need your help identifying locations.



Mayor and Council encourage residents to be pothole spotters by reporting locations. Please call 311, visit https://t.co/xKgTjfnIAn, or download the 311Cincy app! pic.twitter.com/Okf0UUiYnc — 311Cincy (@311Cincy) April 10, 2023

City data show more than half of all potholes reported to city services are filled in 24 hours.

The Cincinnati neighborhoods with the most potholes reported in 2023, according to city data, are:

West Price Hill (532);

Oakley (465);

Westwood (439);

College Hill (391); and

Riverside (384).

The Cincinnati streets with the most pothoes reported in 2023, according to city data, are:

Ridge Avenue (69);

Montana Avenue (58);

Madison Road (53);

River Road (51); and

North Bend Road (46).

