Coroner IDs 3 killed in I-275 crash in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the names of all three people killed in a crash on Interstate 275 in Anderson Township over the weekend.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says they are:

Richard Glaser, 66

Janaya Glover, 22

Keith Skaggs, 38

Glover and Skaggs are both listed as pedestrians.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits.

It closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Anderson Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Skaggs was a AAA employee who was struck at the scene preparing to load a AAA member’s vehicle onto the back of a tow truck, according to a statement from Kara Hitchens of AAA Club Alliance.

“The AAA family is deeply saddened by the deaths of three people in a multi-vehicle crash last night, including one of our own. Two people on the scene were also killed, and two others were injured, including our member. Our hearts go out to all of the families and colleagues impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

