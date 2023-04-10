Contests
Dry and warmer weather this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 68. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 42.

Warm and dry weather is expected for most of this week. We will have highs in the 70s much of the week. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs well above the normal high of 64.

We will see the next chance for rain as early as Friday with scattered but light rain possible. Saturday we will see rain possible in the evening hours. Rain is likely Sunday with showers much of the day. That rain will usher in cooler weather too with a high near 70. Monday will be much cooler behind the cold front with a high of 59.

