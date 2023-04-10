Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Family appeals for information on the one-year anniversary of man’s murder

Cheviot police are still looking for leads in the unsolved murder of London Harris on April 9,...
Cheviot police are still looking for leads in the unsolved murder of London Harris on April 9, 2022.(Provided by Cheviot Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder of a Cheviot man remains unsolved one year after his murder in Westwood.

Cheviot police say London Harris was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on April 9, 2022, in the area of Applegate and Glenmore avenues during an argument outside Babe’s Café.

Harris’ friend was with him and was also shot, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his stomach, according to a news release from Cheviot police.

The release says London’s family is still grieving the loss.

Police say they have no new leads that would help them find the person or persons responsible for Harris’ slaying.

London’s family says they are still grieving the loss, a news Cheviot police says.

If you have any information that would help lead to an arrest in Harris’ murder, contact Cheviot Police at (513) 661-2917 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

A 19-year-old Cleves man drowned over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s...
19-year-old man dead in Hamilton County drowning
A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township...
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run
We now know the names of all three people killed in a crash on Interstate 275 in Anderson...
Coroner IDs 3 killed in I-275 crash in Anderson Township
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 killed in Colerain Township shooting