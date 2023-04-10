Family appeals for information on the one-year anniversary of man’s murder

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder of a Cheviot man remains unsolved one year after his murder in Westwood.

Cheviot police say London Harris was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on April 9, 2022, in the area of Applegate and Glenmore avenues during an argument outside Babe’s Café.

Harris’ friend was with him and was also shot, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his stomach, according to a news release from Cheviot police.

The release says London’s family is still grieving the loss.

Police say they have no new leads that would help them find the person or persons responsible for Harris’ slaying.

London’s family says they are still grieving the loss, a news Cheviot police says.

If you have any information that would help lead to an arrest in Harris’ murder, contact Cheviot Police at (513) 661-2917 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.