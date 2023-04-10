Fiance of AAA worker killed in Anderson Township crash speaks out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fiance of one of the victims killed in Friday night’s Anderson Township crash shared her story exclusively with FOX19.

Keith Skaggs, 37, was the AAA worker called to the scene where he was struck while preparing to load a AAA member’s vehicle onto the back of a tow truck.

His fiance, Karen Helton recalls what was going through her mind when she got the call about the accident.

“Honestly, I thought it was a nightmare - like I’m still waiting to wake up from this horrible nightmare,” she said.

Skaggs and Helton got engaged in September and planned to marry on July 1 this year. Helton says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around the unimaginable. She says she “keeps believing in faith that God called him home for a reason.”

Helton still looks forward to the early morning messages she used to receive, like “Good morning, beautiful, have a great day.”

“Our talks, our video calls on my lunch break...it’s gonna be hard not to do that anymore.”

Recalling the events prior to the accident, it was a typical day that she wishes she could have again.

“Just never miss a hug, don’t take those hugs for granted...I ate lunch with him on Friday before he went to work - he came to my office and we ate lunch and that was my final hug and final kiss from him.... what I would do for one more,” Helton said.

As a man of faith, Helton says that her fiance was a man of faith who kept God as his number one priority and made sure that he was always doing the Lord’s work. She also shared that if it weren’t for him, she doesn’t know where she would be.

“‘He wanted the best of everybody; he found me at a dark part of my life and brought me back to God,” Helton shared. “Like I said earlier, it’s almost like God brought us together for a reason and it tears me apart he’s not here, but he’s dancing on those golden floors of heaven with his brother.”

Helton says she spent Easter Sunday with Skaggs’ family and they started planning his services for the rest of the week.

The other victims in the crash have not been named as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are still notifying family members.

