Gas prices surge nearly 30 cents in past week: GasBuddy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati rose 27 cents per gallon in the last week and stand at $3.71 cents per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

While prices in Cincinnati are just over 26 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, they are still 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel, however, has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and currently costs $4.15 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in the region is $3.09 per gallon at Sam’s Club at 4949 Houston Road in Florence followed by $3.14 per gallon at Costco at 800 Heights Boulevard, also in Florence, and $3.19 at BP gas station at 7799 Montgomery Road in Kenwood.

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW

Overall, the national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is up 13.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Ohio is one of 44 states with rising average gasoline prices over the last week, says GasBuddy’s analyst, Patrick DeHaan.

Prices are up 20% in the last month overall, he says, due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm and OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production.

Costs will continue to rise “through much of the rest of spring,” he said, “but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance is behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps,” DeHaan says.

“However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

What gas prices are you seeing? Let us know here

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.