Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an...
The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Police are actively investigating after a shooting in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
1 person confirmed dead following Colerain Township shooting
Police were at the scene of a crash on the Ronald Reagan Highway near Ridge Avenue.
Police investigate crash on Ronald Reagan Highway near Ridge Avenue

Latest News

St. Clair Township Fire Station 201 was struck by a vehicle and damaged over the weekend,...
Butler County firehouse struck, damaged by vehicle
A third lawmaker survived expulsion by a single vote.
Constituents support 2 Tenn. lawmakers expelled for gun protest
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case
Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney
Tri-State officer shot in the line of duty retires this week