Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in prison for the murders of Maggie and Paul.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHSN/Gray News) - After Alex Murdaugh began his life prison sentence for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in March, he has received dozens of electronic messages.

WHNS obtained 32 messages sent to Murdaugh via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Most of the messages seem to be from women reaching out to offer legal advice, friendship, or even love to Murdaugh.

Messages range from all across the United States with some even coming as far as from the United Kingdom.

One woman wrote a message of love to Murdaugh.

“I think I love you. I think about you all day everyday,” the message reads.

Many of the messages show support for Murdaugh regarding his sentencing.

“I have followed your entire trial and I do not think you are guilty,” one message reads. “I believe you and have faith that you will get a second chance.”

Some of the messengers offer to send pictures. Some signed off their remarks with Xs and Os.

According to WHNS, Murdaugh doesn’t seem to have received any of the messages as of Monday. A full list of the messages can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Family: Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Council votes to return expelled Black lawmaker to Tennessee House
WATCH: Video shows vehicle crashing into Butler County firehouse
WATCH: Video shows vehicle crashing into Butler County firehouse
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about fake kidnapping using a voice clone.
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Mom warns of terrifying AI voice cloning scam that faked kidnapping
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA...
Half of mothers infants and children eligible for WIC food subsidies not receiving them, USDA says