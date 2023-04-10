Contests
Korean fried chicken restaurant opens in Downtown Cincinnati

3CDC bills the location as an ‘upscale sports bar’ with authentic Korean fare.
3CDC's Fourth and Race in Downtown Cincinnati.
3CDC's Fourth and Race in Downtown Cincinnati.(3CDC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A South Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain is open in 3CDC’s 4th & Race building in Downtown Cincinnati.

bb.q, which stands for “best of the best quality,” is an international brand launched in Seoul in 1995 that has since grown to 3,500 locations worldwide with 130 locations stateside.

The company was named among America’s 25 fastest-growing restaurant chains in 2021, and the following year it announced plans to reach 10,000 worldwide stores by 2027.

The restaurant is known for crispy fried chicken in a variety of authentic Korean sauces.

The menu includes traditional Korean side dishes like ddeok Bokki and kimchi fried rice as well as French fries.

On the inside, customers will find oversized booths and multiple TVs for an “upscale sports bar feel,” per 3CDC.

A new bb.q location on 4th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
A new bb.q location on 4th Street in Downtown Cincinnati(3CDC)

bb.q’s only other Ohio location is in Columbus. It does not have a location in either Kentucky or Indiana.

The Cincinnati restaurant opened on 4th Street Monday. It comes from entrepreneur Henry Ly, who tried bb.q in California and immediately contacted the corporate offices about the possibility of opening a franchise.

“Imagine yourself to be in Hongdae or Gangnam on a busy night, enjoying Chimaek,” Ly said, referencing the Korean term for fried chicken and beer. “We’re thrilled to bring Korea’s finest fried chicken to Cincinnati, and we hope to add to the growing dining scene in the city’s urban core.”

3CDC and Indianapolis developer Flaherty & Collins completed 4th and Race in 2021. The 14-story mixed-used project includes 264 apartments, a 584-space parking garage and several ground-floor tenant spaces.

“We’re excited to be activating another space in the southwest corner of the Central Business district with a great dining option,” said Lindzie Gunnels, commercial leasing manager with 3CDC. “We expect bb.q to be a great spot for a variety of audiences – folks in town for a convention, downtown workers in search of a great lunch option, and residents in the urban core looking for a meal throughout the day.”

Another Cincinnati Korean fried chicken restaurant, Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, recently expanded to Walnut Hills. It also has a location at the Court Street Kroger building downtown.

