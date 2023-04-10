Motorcyclist killed in Batavia Township crash
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Monday in Batavia Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened sometime around 3 p.m. on State Route 32 near Olive Branch-Stonelick Road, OSP confirmed to FOX19 NOW.
While not a lot of information has been released, state police said the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.
No identity has been released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.