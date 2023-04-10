Motorcyclist killed in Batavia Township crash

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Monday in Batavia Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened sometime around 3 p.m. on State Route 32 near Olive Branch-Stonelick Road, OSP confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

While not a lot of information has been released, state police said the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.

No identity has been released.

