Plan in place to keep Smale Riverfront Park from sliding into Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Parks is working on a plan that will hopefully keep Smale Riverfront Park from slipping into the Ohio River.

It has been eight years since Smale Riverfront Park was completed in 2015.

It is one of the most beautiful landmarks in the city. But did you know that part of the park is being swallowed by the Ohio River? If something isn’t done soon, the park will be changed forever.

“You can see where the grass is no longer on top, but where the grass was because this used to be a shoreline, now it just pulled that out,” explains Cincinnati Parks Director Jason Barron. “Every time it floods, it slowly pulls that out.”

When Smale Riverfront Park was finished in 2015, the area west of the suspension bridge was not protected from flooding along the Ohio River.

“As the Ohio River floods, and just last week we had the Ohio River at 44′, which is the highest it’s been in a bit, it pulls the dirt out slowly eroding away the shoreline,” says Barron. “And what it’s doing is moving that back, closer and closer the cliff over here is being caused by that. And it’s threatening this beautiful $100 million park.”

The damage is easy to see at Smale Riverfront Park.

The erosion has created a steep 5-6′ cliff.

The plan is to do a feasibility study sometime in April. The final plan is to create a space or seating like an amphitheater or even another serpentine wall-type feature. Something that will be used throughout the year and will be able to withstand the flooding that has already damaged this unprotected shore.

“Everybody that’s been here knows that this is an amazing park,” says Barron. “So, what we can’t let happen is for it to slowly but surely slide into the Ohio River. So, we’re going to do this two-phase plan. We’re gonna armor it in the short term to make sure we keep it safe. Then in the long-term create that finished solution that’s going to grow the park and make it an even better experience.”

Parkgoers can expect to see progress by the end of the year with that temporary armoring, but it will take several years for this entire project to be complete.

