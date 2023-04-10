Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting

Contests
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to Colerain Police spokesman Jim Love.(WXIX)
By Morgan Parrish and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager has been identified as the victim killed in a Colerain Township shooting on Easter.

Dameon Hogan, 16, died Sunday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9100 block of Pippin Road for reported gunshots, police explained.

The officers found out a short time later a victim, later identified as Hogan, was taken by a vehicle to a parking lot in the 2500 block of West Galbraith Road, police said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but police say Hogan died from his injuries at the scene on West Galbraith Road.

The Colerain Township Police Department is investigating the homicide and asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

Multiple 911 calls were made to report the Easter Day shooting.

One person told emergency dispatchers they heard three to four gunshots, while another said there were “like 10 gunshots coming from the little corner market on the end of the street.”

No arrests were announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

