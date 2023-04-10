Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TQL Stadium to host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup matches

TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team...
TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team and the Mexico National Team on Nov. 12, 2021.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TQL Stadium will host matches for this summer’s 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Concacaf announced Monday that Cincinnati was selected as one of 14 metropolitan areas to host Gold Cup matches for their men’s national teams competition.

Which teams will play in Cincinnati is not known yet.

The matches and locations will be announced after the competition’s official draw on April 14 at SoFi Stadium, the site of the 2023 Gold Cup Final.

The 17th Concacaf Gold Cup begins on June 16 with the final set for July 16.

The United States Men’s National Team are the reigning Gold Champions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Deputies find family of young child walking alone in Sycamore Township

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luis Cessa (85) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB...
Jake Fraley leads Cincinnati Reds to comeback win over Phillies with ninth-inning double
Emory Jones
Spring football: two-man race for starting QB at UC
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Criminal charge refiled against Joe Mixon for January incident, police say
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the...
Reds’ manager David Bell to miss Friday’s game after ‘medical procedure’