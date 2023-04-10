TQL Stadium to host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup matches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TQL Stadium will host matches for this summer’s 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Concacaf announced Monday that Cincinnati was selected as one of 14 metropolitan areas to host Gold Cup matches for their men’s national teams competition.

Which teams will play in Cincinnati is not known yet.

The matches and locations will be announced after the competition’s official draw on April 14 at SoFi Stadium, the site of the 2023 Gold Cup Final.

The 17th Concacaf Gold Cup begins on June 16 with the final set for July 16.

The United States Men’s National Team are the reigning Gold Champions.

