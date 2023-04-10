Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TQL Stadium to host Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal doubleheader

TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team...
TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team and the Mexico National Team on Nov. 12, 2021.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TQL Stadium will host a pair of matches for this summer’s 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Concacaf announced on April 10 that Cincinnati was selected as one of 14 metropolitan areas to host Gold Cup matches for their men’s national teams competition.

TQL Stadium will host two Gold Cup Quarterfinal matches on July 9 – the first doubleheader in the stadium’s history – beginning at 5 p.m. ET (Group D Winner vs Group A Second Place), followed by a 7:30 p.m. ET (Group A Winner vs Group D Second Place) nightcap.

Should the United States Men’s National Team advance to the Knockout Stage by finishing in first or second place out of Group A, TQL Stadium will host the USMNT for the third time since the opening of the stadium in May 2021.

The 17th Concacaf Gold Cup begins on June 16 with the final set for July 16.

The United States Men’s National Team are the reigning Gold Champions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested near Kings Island had 9mm handgun, magazine, 12 bullets, police report says

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Reds’ ace Hunter Greene gets 6-year, $53M extension: per report
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Kevin Newman celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo...
Reds hold sizzling Rays in check, take series opener
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone