TQL Stadium to host Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal doubleheader

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - TQL Stadium will host a pair of matches for this summer’s 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Concacaf announced on April 10 that Cincinnati was selected as one of 14 metropolitan areas to host Gold Cup matches for their men’s national teams competition.

TQL Stadium will host two Gold Cup Quarterfinal matches on July 9 – the first doubleheader in the stadium’s history – beginning at 5 p.m. ET (Group D Winner vs Group A Second Place), followed by a 7:30 p.m. ET (Group A Winner vs Group D Second Place) nightcap.

Should the United States Men’s National Team advance to the Knockout Stage by finishing in first or second place out of Group A, TQL Stadium will host the USMNT for the third time since the opening of the stadium in May 2021.

The 17th Concacaf Gold Cup begins on June 16 with the final set for July 16.

The United States Men’s National Team are the reigning Gold Champions.

