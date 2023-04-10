Contests
Tri-State officer shot in the line of duty retires this week

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State police officer who was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty last year is retiring this week.

Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney’s last day on the job will be Friday, township records show.

Township trustees are set to approve his retirement at their 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

FOX19 NOW has followed Officer Ney’s odd-defying recovery since the 15-year police veteran was shot in the head on July 12 when he responded to a domestic violence situation.

Officer Ney sat down with Anchor Trica Macke for his first interview since the shooting just before Thanksgiving.

“I can’t remember exactly what they said,” Ney said of those first hours hospitalized, “but I should not have made it through the night. The doctor said he’d never seen anything like it.”

Clearcreek Township sergeant shoots, kills suspect who shot her partner

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though he was reportedly breathing on his own.

“I woke up and I wasn’t myself,” he said. “I was kind of out of it in a different personality and kind of wild behavior.”

The officer’s condition improved a week later, but he said he didn’t begin to feel normal until months later.

“It was almost October, late September, early October before I can remember stuff,” he told Macke in November. “They said I started making sense, pretty much came to.”

The bullet went through Ney’s head and exited in front of his ear. It damaged his optic nerve and impacted his vision out of his left eye.

“Everything was just a big blur. I couldn’t see anything at first,” he told Macke.

Ney was discharged from a rehab center a few weeks after the shooting but was readmitted to the ICU the following month with several blood clots and pneumonia.

Doctors discovered a hole in his skull allowing excess air into his brain.

He had a temporary stent surgically installed. Doctors removed it in September.

Ney began physical and speech therapy a week later and was released and back home by October.

Ney, a self-described God-fearing man, told Macke he has a newfound purpose in life having survived the bullet that, a little this way or that, could easily have killed him.

“He’s got something for me to do, and I’m gonna make sure I find out what that is, and it gets done,” he told Macke in November.

