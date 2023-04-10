Trial delayed until summer for suspect charged with killing 2 men within weeks of each other

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trial set to start Monday for a 25-year-old man accused of killing two victims in separate shootings within weeks of each other in 2021 is delayed until the summer.

Javonte Smith will go on trial on July 17 on murder charges in the homicides of 41-year-old Terrance Owensby and 49-year-old Randy Billings.

He was indicted nearly two years ago on a total of eight charges - four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Smith is held at Hamilton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The delay of his trial was granted back in January at the request of Smith’s attorney who then filed a March 8 motion requesting separate trials.

That is the last court record visible in the public docket.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Goering hasn’t ruled on the request yet and it’s not clear when he will, court records show.

The next proceeding in the case is a July 6 pre-trial hearing.

Cincinnati police say Smith shot Owensby in the chest near Ohio and W. McMicken avenues in Over-the-Rhine on May 25, 2021.

Owensby was pronounced dead shortly after at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His relatives told FOX19 NOW at the time that he had just gotten off a Metro bus nearby and was on his way to work when he was gunned down.

Just a few weeks later, on June 3, 2021, Smith was charged with gunning down Billings as he walked down Marshall Avenue in University Heights.

The victim and Smith did not know each other, according to both police and Billings’ family.

The deadly shooting in broad daylight was described at the time by Cincinnati police as a random act perpetrated by a man with mental health ailments.

Billings was in the wrong place at the wrong time, his family told FOX19 NOW back in 2021, and the act of violence that killed him was as random as it was heartbreaking.

One of his relatives also said Cincinnati police told her Smith suffers from mental illness.

That could explain why prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Smith.

He faces two life sentences in prison if convicted of all charges.

