Villa Hills man accused of sexually abusing young child

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl.

David Schachere, 70, was arrested in late March for first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years old.

According to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, the incident happened on Doriel Drive in Villa Hills, the same street where the suspect lives.

“Certainly to find out that your child has been assaulted by what amounts to a stranger, certainly alarming to the family and something we take seriously,” Sanders said.

“Very unusual crime for Villa Hills, for specifically this street in Villa Hills is a fairly nice street. You wouldn’t expect to have sex offenses taking place there, and the suspect to my knowledge has no prior criminal history.”

Investigators say that Schachere admitted to touching the victim inappropriately while sitting with her on a couch.

Sanders says the victim told a family member what happened, and they alerted the police.

“I think the entire family was pretty upset. There’s never a good way to find out your child has been sexually abused,” Sanders said.

Authorities have not revealed how the victim ended up with the suspect but confirmed that the suspect is not a family member.

“It was someone who had access to the victim because she was on his street or in his neighborhood,” Sanders said. “We don’t want people doing things like this to children at all but the last thing we need is for crimes like this to be perpetrated on children just walking in the neighborhood or down the street.”

