Animal shelter to host vaccine clinic to slow spread of contagious dog virus

Charlotte non-profit asking for climbing rope to make dog leashes
The concerning thing for shelters is the Canine Distemper virus is airborne and can spread at an alarming rate.(WBTV)
By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Humane Association of Warren County is quickly putting together a vaccine clinic to slow the spread of a highly infectious disease that has animal shelters and pet owners on edge.

Canine Distemper is a disease that can wipe out an entire shelter population.

Just last week, four dogs at Cincinnati Animal CARE died from the virus that primarily affects unvaccinated dogs and puppies, Cincinnati Animal CARE Spokesperson Ray Anderson told FOX19 NOW.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, eye and nose discharge, swelling of the paw pads and more.

While the Humane Association of Warren County has not seen a positive case of Canine Distemper, Director Joanne Hurley says the fast action of Cincinnati Animal CARE has allowed other shelters to be ready.

“The rescue world has come a long way, and we all communicate quite a bit now,” explains Hurley. “We have great rescue partners in Cincinnati Animal CARE and they’ve gotten on top of this so quickly that they’ve allowed us and other surrounding animal shelters to get a plan in place to be ready if we do get cases.”

The concerning thing for shelters is the virus is airborne and can spread at an alarming rate.

“Airborne makes it twice as dangerous just because we don’t know where you’re going to encounter it,” says Hurley. “So, this clinic is for everybody and anybody that is not up to date on shots. It’s so important that we put this out there and get the public involved.”

The vaccine clinic is scheduled for April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane Association of Warren County on Cook Road in Lebanon.

Two different vaccines will be offered, with each costing $10.

