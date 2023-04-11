Cincinnati Children’s nurse uses new technology to help kids prepare for surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are often discussions about the negative side effects of kids spending too much time on electronic devices, but a Cincinnati Children’s nurse found a way to use technology for good.

Each year, thousands of kids at Cincinnati Children’s and millions more across the country undergo medical procedures requiring anesthesia.

The entire process can be scary. That is where the EZ Induction comes in.

The device is essentially a standard tablet with a special breathing sensor with some fun challenges for kids to try to win.

The cool thing, it’s a familiar way to get treatment started, and doctors are already calling it a game changer.

“Studies have shown that one of the highest points of anxiety is when kids roll back to the operating room on a stretcher, and we put a mask on their faces to have them breathe gases to go off to sleep with the anesthesia,” explains Nurse Practitioner Abby Hess.

With her role at Cincinnati Children’s, Hess has seen it happen firsthand.

That is what got her thinking that there had to be a better way to give kids anesthesia.

Hess came up with the idea of a video game that would help get kids comfortable with the idea of breathing into a mask ahead of time in a low-stress and fun way.

“When I’m introducing this to kids, I show them the mask and say, ‘This is your game controller, and to be able to wake up the little animals on the screen, you have to take some slow, calm, deep breaths. Can you do that?’” Hess explains. “And the kids instantly put on the masks and start breathing and winning the different little challenges.”

Hess says studies show that kids who have a challenging time falling asleep before induction are more likely to wake up and experience Delirium, higher reports of pain, and even negative behavioral changes at home like bed wetting, night terrors, and separation anxiety.

“These are things we don’t want to see,” Hess says. “So, if there’s an intervention that’s simple and fun and easy to make this all better for kids, that’s really the goal with all of this.”

Cincinnati Children’s is the first medical center in the country to pilot the EZ Induction.

The game has already been licensed to Columbus-based technology company Little Seed which says they plan to take it to hospitals nationwide later this year.

