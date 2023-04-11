Contests
Dry and warm weather remains until the weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Picture perfect weather will remain in the Tri-State until the weekend. Today will be sunny and warm. High 74 which is ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 48.

Highs will remain well above normal for this time of year. Our early preview of summer will come to an end by the end of the weekend.

Rain will be possible Saturday evening and much of the day Sunday. It does not look like severe weather at this time. Along with the rain it will be cooler. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday. Next week will remain cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will drop back to the 30s for a few days.

