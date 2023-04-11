Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone

Contests
By Joe Danneman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield softball coach Brenda Stieger reached a significant career milestone recently - 500 wins.

Reaching that number of career wins is big for any coach, but what makes it even more special for Stieger is that she did it at her home school.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the exclusive story.

Fairfield softball coach Brenda Stieger reached a rare milestone recently - 500 wins.

