Former sergeant charged with suspect’s death wants case thrown out after suicide ruling

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The attorney for a former sergeant with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office who is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of a suspect says the case should be thrown out because the coroner ruled it a suicide.

Josh Engel, who represents Jonathan “Dustin” Malone, just filed a Motion to Dismiss and Request for Evidentiary Hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Engel says he plans to call the coroner to the stand.

“We are filing this motion because we think this case should not be charged,” he tells FOX19 NOW. “The coroner has ruled this a suicide so there is no reason that a jury could conclude that Sgt. Malone was responsible for the death of the suspect.

Engel elaborates in the court filing, writing “The act of the alleged victim to instigate a final confrontation with police would prevent the state from proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that any actions by (Malone) - no matter how reckless - were the proximate cause of the alleged victim’s death.

“A trial in this situation would be a waste of resources and inconsistent with the ends of justice.”

Engel told FOX19 NOW Tuesday he is “disappointed” the special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who is handling this case didn’t disclose the coroner’s suicide ruling to the during plea deal discussions.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office was not required by the constitution to give us this information before formal charges were filed,” he acknowledged.

“However, we think it probably should have been disclosed in the interest of justice and fairness. This information would have certainly aided Sgt. Malone in making a knowing and intelligent decision to enter into plea negotiations.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation declined to comment about the coroner’s ruling when FOX19 NOW exposed it earlier this month because criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

We requested a comment again Tuesday in light of this motion to dismiss the case and will update this story once we hear back.

Malone accidentally shot and killed 58-year-old Richard Poulin in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022, after a 9-mile, 13-minute-long high-speed chase through the county and Hillsboro, according to his attorney.

Poulin was driving his ex-wife’s F-250 pickup truck when he ran a stop sign at US 62 and Ervin Road, according to the coroner’s six-page report to a BCI agent released to FOX19 NOW under a public records request.

Malone initiated a traffic stop. Poulin pulled over but then drove away south on US 62, court records show. A pursuit ensued, involving several police agencies including Hillsboro police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Beery told FOX19 NOW earlier this month he believes Poulin, wanted to die and he wanted to die in a way commonly referred to as “suicide by cop.”

Poulin’s death certificate shows his cause of death is listed as a single gunshot wound to his neck. Alcohol intoxication also is partially to blame, the coroner says.

Poulin’s blood alcohol level was 0.202, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

His manner of death is listed as suicide even though it was Malone who pulled the trigger.

The other significant conditions contributing to Poulin’s death but not resulting in the underlying causes are listed on the death certificate as: “Suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

A coroner’s investigator received that information from Poulin’s ex-wife, who also admitted she loaned her pickup truck to her ex-husband that night, according to the coroner’s report.

The coroner did not officially rule Poulin’s death as a suicide until Feb. 16, nearly seven months after he was shot.

Dr. Beery told FOX19 NOW earlier this month he met with the special prosecutor at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who is overseeing the case, Anthony Pierson, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in mid-January to give them his preliminary ruling.

He said it took so long to make his ruling because he was not permitted to see BCI’s case file because the case remained an ongoing investigation.

The coroner was required to ask BCI questions and wait for answers, which led to more questions.

The county coroner said he confirmed Pierson and the BCI case agent were aware of his findings after he issued Poulin’s death certificate.

He said he was careful to do that because he wanted to make sure they weren’t “blindsided” with the case coming up in court the following month.

All of this, meanwhile, was unbeknownst to Malone and his attorney.

Malone planned to waive his right to have the case heard by a Highland County grand jury and plead no contest to the reckless homicide charge for probation in a plea deal with the special prosecutor, according to his attorney.

That plea deal fell apart at the last minute, however, just before Malone made his first court appearance in the case, on March 23. Malone pleaded not guilty.

Up until then, he was on paid administrative leave with the sheriff’s office.

In light of the felony charge, Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss put him on house arrest and set an August trial date.

The case returns to court next for a pretrial hearing on April 25.

If convicted, Malone, 54, faces up to three years in prison.

The day after his court appearance, Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera informed Malone in writing the sheriff’s office changed Malone’s paid administrative leave to an unpaid leave of absence, a copy of it shows.

Malone quit the following week. He submitted a short resignation in writing, ending his law enforcement career that began more than 20 years ago in 1998 and resulted in a thick stack of commendations in his personnel file.

He was promoted to road patrol sergeant last year, according to his personnel file.

The sheriff declined to comment on his resignation.

The married father now delivers packages to make ends meet, his lawyer says.

He is only permitted to leave home to go to work, church, medical appointments, and his children’s school activities.

Sgt. Jonathan Malone appeared in court Thursday, March 23, 2023, in connection with the July 17, 2022, officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Richard Poulin. (WXIX)

At the time of the shooting, the Highland County sheriff asked BCI to investigate.

Shortly after, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office handle the case.

Malone’s attorney told FOX19 NOW last month he accidentally shot Poulin after Poulin ran a stop sign on US 62 south of Hillsboro and then led Malone and other law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Brown County on July 17, 2022.

The coroner’s report, attached to Malone’s motion to dismiss the case, gives more details about the chase and the moments leading up to Poulin’s shooting.

Poulin went through more than 30 intersections, including several on the most congested streets in Hillsboro and ran stop lights, according to the coroner’s investigation, setting up a dangerous situation for the public and law enforcement.

Two Highland County deputies deployed stop sticks near Westview motors in Hillsboro, according to a sheriff’s report.

“The Saturday night bowling and tavern crowds were starting to exit from Alley 21 on North High Street in Hillsboro,” the coroner’s report elaborates. “Despite trying to stop the truck with stop sticks to avoid these hazards, the vehicle continued southward into the city of Hillsboro with dangerous tire damage.”

A Hillsboro police officer put another set of stop sticks out on North High Street.

Poulin’s truck struck both sets of stop sticks but continued to flee with both front tires flat, according to the sheriff’s report. The truck’s muffler also was dragging and throwing sparks and debris.

The pursuit went to an area near 5760 US 62 and Poulin’s truck stopped in front of Hillsboro Church of God in the double southbound lane.

The suspect’s vehicle was trying to drive away again just before Malone’s gun went off, according to the sheriff’s office summary of the incident.

“Deputies reported the vehicle attempting to pull away and GunShots - get chopper in the air,” the report states.

Malone had ordered Poulin to get out of the vehicle, but Poulin wasn’t complying, according to his attorney.

“After stopping and then (the pickup truck) lunging forward, officers might have shot him, but they showed great restraint,” the coroner’s report states.

As Malone approached Poulin’s pickup truck, Malone had his gun in his left hand and a baton in his right hand, according to his attorney.

“When (Malone) approached the vehicle, he had his gun drawn,” Engel said. “He struck the vehicle’s window with his baton to break the window. When he struck the vehicle the weapon discharged, striking the driver, causing the death of the driver.”

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report, however, says he doesn’t think Malone remembers everything about the traumatic situation and may not have accidentally shot Poulin.

The coroner believes Malone is the “only close eyewitness” but “has a memory block” and may have felt a very real threat but “suppressed it,” his report states.

“I believe that Sgt. Malone has a suppressed memory for a few seconds around and regarding the shooting and is not lying when he says he doesn’t know if his finger was on the trigger or if his gun touched the window or if he did not perceive a threat,” the coroner wrote.

“The threat was so dire that he has suppressed it. Is it possible that this is a homicide? Homicide is the ruling I have always made in the past when one individual shoots another. It doesn’t mean that accidents can’t happen, but in my 25 years of experience in the coroner’s office, I have not seen it happen,” the coroner wrote.

“I am reasonably certain that Sgt. Malone saw movements from the driver and it appeared that Poulin was reaching for a weapon, perhaps in part as (Poulin) was moving to the right. It should be remembered that Sgt. Malone was looking through a partially broken window which was illegally tinted, with a small light from his pistol reflecting back at him and a street lamp in the driveway of the church across the highway.

“Given the countless death-threatening events caused directly by (Poulin) for the past 15 minutes, any movement or furtive movement would be an immediate threat. It is well known that it is the driver’s responsibility to open the window and have his hands clearly visible and stationary while being approached by law enforcement. (Poulin) certainly did not do this. I believe that (Poulin) made one last threatening movement which caused Sgt. Malone to intentionally shoot him.”

Given all of this and the suicide determination, the coroner tells FOX19 NOW he doesn’t understand why the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is still pursuing a criminal prosecution against Malone.

Neither does former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen, FOX19 NOW’s legal analyst.

He has repeatedly told us he’s never seen a situation where the coroner rules an officer-involved death a suicide - suicide by cop no less - and the state still intends to proceed with a criminal case.

“I don’t see any way that the state can get a conviction in this matter with the coroner’s ruling. It sounds to me like the case should be dismissed,” Allen said. The bottom line is this is a real problem for the prosecution. They can go around it if they want but you have a coroner’s report that says it’s a suicide.

“The prosecution could get an expert witness to contradict the coroner but you just wonder how a jury would look at that. The opinion of the coroner just throws a big monkey wrench in the prosecution.”

