Former student teacher receives sentence for having sexual relations with a minor

Former student-teacher indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with minor, prosecutor's office says.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County Judge sentenced a former Liberty Junior School student teacher on Tuesday after she was convicted of having sexual relations with a teenager.

Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, 24, was sentenced to a list of things she must do in order to avoid jail time, according to Butler County prosecutors.

  • Complete one year of intensive probation and four years of basic probation
  • Register as a Tier 2 sex offender twice a year for 25 years
  • Attend any recommended aftercare.
  • She is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors
  • Maintain full-time employment
  • Pay supervision fees and court costs
  • And she is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and must stay out of bars

Prosecutors say D’Ettorre met the 13 to 15-year-old victim when she taught at Liberty Junior. However, the crime took place away from the school just two weeks after her last day of student teaching.

Prior to her guilty plea, D’Ettorre was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles. On Tuesday, she was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, court documents said.

D’Ettorre’s attorneys say she has been fully cooperative with the investigation and throughout the trial.

