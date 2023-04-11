Hamilton humane society packed past the brim, pleading for adoptions

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County animal rescue overflowing with hopeful adoptees is waiving or reducing fees.

Staff members at Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton say they have more than 60 stray dogs and cats on hand, some in places not meant for animals because the shelter has run out of space.

“We have both the public and the warden bringing in strays every day,” said Anna Friedman, executive director. “We’re definitely feeling more of a push than we have in the past.”

Friedman says she’s concerned with the overpopulation of strays at the shelter.

“I had a dog in my office last week,” she said. “A lot of our folks with offices have been having animals spend the night in there for a little while.”

Staff members are working overtime, and animals are staying at the shelter longer than normal. Some have been there for more than a year.

“We aren’t really able to have a limited intake or control our population really,” Friedman said, “which of course impacts their mental health.”

Now the shelter is waiving reclaim fees for owners through the end of April and reducing adoption costs for all dogs. It’s now $200 for a puppy, $95 for an adult and $50 for older dogs.

The shelter is also offering a slew of specials: Anyone who adopts can receive coupons offering 25-75 percent off adoption costs, and anyone who adopts before April 22 will receive a $50 gift card.

“Our priority here is making sure that if these animals already have a loving home, that that’s where they’re getting back to,” Friedman said. “They come spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, so just really fully ready to go.”

Friedman expects an even bigger influx of strays as the weather gets warmer. Staff members are hopeful of placing the animals in forever homes as soon as possible.

“We’re looking for families that can just provide that socialization, a couch to snuggle on,” Friedman said. “Regardless of kind of the dynamic of your home, if you rent, if you own, have children, have other pets, any of those things, there is an animal here that is a fit for you, and we’re just looking to find that match.”

