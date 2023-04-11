Contests
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Hotel Covington is expanding its footprint by an entire city block.

On Tuesday, the hotel celebrated its expansion with the grand opening of North By Hotel Covington.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was there and has video of what it looks like.

Hotel Covington expands with grand opening of North By Hotel Covington

