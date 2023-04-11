Hotel Covington expands with grand opening of North By Hotel Covington
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Hotel Covington is expanding its footprint by an entire city block.
On Tuesday, the hotel celebrated its expansion with the grand opening of North By Hotel Covington.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was there and has video of what it looks like.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.