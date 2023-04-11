It is going to be a sunny and warm day

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our warming trend continues with temperatures soaring into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures warm to near 80 degrees and staying dry by Thursday.

While we may see a light shower Friday morning, a better chance for rain will be Saturday evening. Rain is likely Sunday with showers ending in most locations before noon.

That rain will usher in cooler weather with nest week mostly just a bit cooler than normal instead of temps in the 70s like this week.

The two-week outlook calls for slightly cooler than normal highs and lows from Sunday the 16th through Monday the 24th. At this point a big freeze is not showing up in forecast models through the 24th.

