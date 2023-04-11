Driver who died on Lawrenceburg track will help 80 people in need of organs

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The funeral for a sprint car racer who died last weekend at Lawrenceburg Speedway will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery on Thursday.

Harrison-native Justin Owen, 26, was competing in the USAC AMSOIL sprint car international championship when his racer crashed. The vehicle flipped multiple times.

Justin Owen, 26, died last Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. His father says everything was looking up for his son.

Saturday was opening night for the race track.

“It’s been awful. It’s the worst thing that I could ever imagine,” said Justin’s father, Scott Owen.

Scott says everything was looking up for his son. Justin had just gotten promoted at his sales job, was engaged and was coming off the best season in his 10-year racing carer, having won the Lawrenceburg championship in 2022.

“He even joked around and said, ‘If I die, I want to die in a racecar,’” Scott said. “I mean, we were obviously kidding around. We never thought it would happen.”

Scott is devastated at the loss of his son. He hasn’t eaten or slept in three days and says he’s not sure how he’ll be able to go on.

“I wake up, and the next thing you know, you’re just laying on the floor crying,” he said Monday.

Scott was at the track that night.

“I knew he was going really fast, and the impact was violent,” he said. “He hit that rut, and once he did, he couldn’t steer. He just went straight to the wall.”

Racing was part of Justin’s life from a young age. Scott says he and his son had raced every weekend since Justin was 6 years old.

“It was what he loved,” Scott said. “It was his passion, 100 percent. He loved nothing more than racing, other than his fiancée.”

Now Scott wants people to remember Justin for what he did off the track, the way he made people laugh and brightened every room he entered.

Scott also says his son died a hero, being an organ donor.

“I just got a call today with everything they harvested. He’s going to help 80 people,” Scott said.

