Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting

Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

Deana Eckert, 57, died on Monday night after being injured in the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street, police confirmed. The call came in as an active shooter before being changed to an active aggressor.

A total of four people were confirmed dead, while another nine people were injured and taken to University Hospital.

Police also confirmed the shooter had died, but did not provide the circumstances of the shooter’s death.

UofL Health said five of the nine people within the hospital were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The hospital also said three of the nine people injured were LMPD officers, with Officer Nickolas Wilt listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting
Sheriff’s office: Pickup driver caused triple fatal crash on I-275 in Anderson Township
Sheriff’s office: Pickup driver caused triple fatal crash on I-275 in Anderson Township
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm