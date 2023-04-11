Louisville shooting victim, Xavier grad was devoted to faith and family, priest says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - One of those killed Monday in the Louisville mass shooting was a Xavier University alumnus.

Josh Barrick, 40, and three others were shot to death at around 8:30 a.m. at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. A fifth victim died at a Louisville hospital Monday night.

The shooter is also dead, though police have not revealed how.

Barrick received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Xavier in May 2005, according to our media partner at the Enquirer. He intervened for Castellini Management Co. for two years prior to his graduation.

Barrick worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Cincinnati for eight years. He then became a vice president at PNC Bank before moving to Louisville in 2013.

At the time of the shooting, he was senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National.

Barrick was a father of two and a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic, which held a vigil for him Monday night.

“Let’s just be in the moment together,” said Father Shayne Duval. “It may never make sense to us, but we’re going to keep journeying together.”

The pews were full as Duval spoke of Barrick following a day spent with his family.

“They’re in shock. I’ve been with his wife. I’ve been with his children. I’ve been with his brother and members of this community,” Duval said. “Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, ‘Did this just really happen?’”

Duval described Barrick as a charismatic and charming family man who loved sports and coached first- and second-grade basketball for the church.

“I knew him in just Bermuda shorts and a polo shirt,” Duval said. “We were in a golf scramble over the summer. Just a likable, kind, big guy. He’s a big guy, and just had a bubbling personality, and you could tell he loved his family. He loved his faith. He loved his community. And he just loved life.”

While the community mourns, Duval says the parish will cling together for support and show as much love for the family as possible.

“We will go through their pain and suffering together,” he said.

