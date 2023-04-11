Contests
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

