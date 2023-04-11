Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

GRANTS LICK, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Monday evening after a crash on US-27 in southern Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Coroner.

It happened in the 13000 block of Alexandria Pike around 7 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved, according to the coroner.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who says she was in a store across the street when the crash happened tells FOX19 the motorcyclist was stopped at a construction scene and was struck from behind.

It’s the second fatal motorcycle crash of the day. A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on US-32 in Clermont County around 4 p.m.

