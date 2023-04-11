Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashes into him

GRANTS LICK, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist killed Monday in Campbell County has been identified as police released new details in the deadly crash.

Robert LeGrand Jr., 33, of Middletown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash around 5 p.m. on Alexandria Pike, according to the Campbell County Police Department.

LeGrand was on his motorcycle and stopped in traffic when he was hit by a Ford truck, police explained Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was going south and “after cresting a slight grade” came upon stopped traffic that was waiting at a temporary stoplight.

Unable to stop in time, the Ford truck crashed into the idle motorcycle, throwing LeGrand from the bike, according to police.

The driver of the truck has not been identified and police have not said if any charges will be filed.

The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.