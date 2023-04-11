Contests
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashes into him

The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old Ohio man.(WBNG)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRANTS LICK, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist killed Monday in Campbell County has been identified as police released new details in the deadly crash.

Robert LeGrand Jr., 33, of Middletown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash around 5 p.m. on Alexandria Pike, according to the Campbell County Police Department.

LeGrand was on his motorcycle and stopped in traffic when he was hit by a Ford truck, police explained Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was going south and “after cresting a slight grade” came upon stopped traffic that was waiting at a temporary stoplight.

Unable to stop in time, the Ford truck crashed into the idle motorcycle, throwing LeGrand from the bike, according to police.

The driver of the truck has not been identified and police have not said if any charges will be filed.

The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate.

