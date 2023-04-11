Contests
New Lockland business forced to close after car crashes into storefront

The owner is undaunted. ‘We’re going to come back here even stronger.’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver crashed into a Lockland shoe store Tuesday morning, leaving behind thousands in damage and forcing the store to close.

Alarms sounded at Sole Bros on Wyoming Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after an alleged speeding driver crashed into the business’s front door.

“I looked on the camera, and the whole front door was gone,” Hunter Amy, owner of Sole Bros, said Tuesday afternoon. “Then I checked the parking lot camera, and it was a car parked right out in front here that drove through the whole front of the building.

Amy says he rushed to the store and recognized the driver when he got there.

“They stayed here. They actually stay across the street,” he said.

The driver waited at the scene for police to arrive and allegedly admitted to speeding and having lost control of the car, causing the crash.

“The whole front door got taken out,” Amy said. “The whole side of the building where the brick wall is is all gone now, and then it damaged the whole inside where the roof is and the ceiling.”

The car also hit the power line on the side of the front door and knocked the power out.

Now Sole Bros, which opened just six months ago, is forced to close for the foreseeable future. On top of that, Amy says the repair cost estimate came back at $30,000.

“What’s next is to get this all fixed up,” Amy said, “and then we’re going to come back here even stronger.”

Amy says customers can message him on Instagram to buy shoes in the meantime.

