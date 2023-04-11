Contests
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

